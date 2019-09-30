Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup set a $394.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.75.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $12.04 on Monday, reaching $364.22. 5,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,559. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.52. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,125. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

