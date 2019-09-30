Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 44,164 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 847.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,437. Castlight Health Inc has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. Castlight Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,479.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $39,721.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,358 shares of company stock worth $82,811. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

