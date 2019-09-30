Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $5.71 Million in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Mellanox Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.10. 6,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,576. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLNX. ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.99.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $196,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,085 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.