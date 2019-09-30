Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $7.14 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. 248,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

