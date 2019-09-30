Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 78,950 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,950 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 244,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 219,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.10. 322,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,174. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRP. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

