Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 202,740 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after buying an additional 2,134,191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after buying an additional 1,567,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,015,000 after buying an additional 1,330,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,919,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. 154,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

