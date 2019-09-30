Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $749.83

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.83 and traded as high as $710.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $707.50, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 849 ($11.09) to GBX 822 ($10.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $189.56 million and a PE ratio of 23.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 749.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 779.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 13.67 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $6.33. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

