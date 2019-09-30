Matrix Composites & Engineering (ASX:MCE) Trading Up 3.8%

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), approximately 10,649 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

About Matrix Composites & Engineering (ASX:MCE)

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered products and services for the energy sector worldwide. It offers riser buoyancy systems, including Longitudinal Groove System; conventional riser buoyancy systems; Nautilus riser protection; and marine riser management, maintenance, and rental services, as well as buoyancy system testing services, such as hydrostatic testing, function and fit-up testing, riser joint stack testing, and displacement testing.

