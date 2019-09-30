Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases 2,424 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 5.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $152.14. 34,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.32. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $95,793.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

