Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,119 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,209,000 after acquiring an additional 653,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 321,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

