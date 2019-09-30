Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Set at $90.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.75. 8,833,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

