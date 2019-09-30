Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post $450.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.60 million and the highest is $463.60 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $450.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.51 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,401,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 509,025 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Manitowoc by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 238,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 186,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 264,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $431.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.