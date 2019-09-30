Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Manchester United has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $23.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 1,654.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

