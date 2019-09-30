Maltese Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 560.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OVLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.03. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

