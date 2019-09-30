Maltese Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $159,444.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,157.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $77,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

