Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Op Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Op Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Op Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 61,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Op Bancorp by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Op Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,757. Op Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

