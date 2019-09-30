Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 136,600 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SC shares. Stephens cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.69. 20,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,575. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

