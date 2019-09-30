Maltese Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Evertec worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Evertec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 521,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,630. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.77. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

