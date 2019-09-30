Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $2,194,041.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,957,728,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.56. 102,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,571. The stock has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

