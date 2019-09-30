MAI Capital Management Invests $220,000 in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 24.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 839,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,714,000 after acquiring an additional 165,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at $10,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner acquired 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,187 shares of company stock valued at $472,275. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

J M Smucker stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $110.09. 102,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.