Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,745 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,466,000.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $87.70. 23,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,410. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $92.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. CarMax’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

