Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $326.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.80. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $331.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total transaction of $518,350.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,919.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.