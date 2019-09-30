Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.