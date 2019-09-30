Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,803,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,110.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. 13,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.58. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $150,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

