Magnetar Financial LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after buying an additional 81,426 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.85. 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

