Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Corelogic by 938.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Corelogic by 488.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,835 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Corelogic by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $12,736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $453,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,610,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.