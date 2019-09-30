Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,504 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 44,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,324. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

