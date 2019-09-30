Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in InterXion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterXion alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INXN. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

INXN traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,292. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.