Macquarie Drops Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stock analysts at Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 1,809,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,742 shares of company stock worth $1,956,472 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 491,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

