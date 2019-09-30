Luminus Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

