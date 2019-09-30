LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Down 17% This Week

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $50.98. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and $275.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01050879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

