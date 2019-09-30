Loop Capital Reiterates “$130.00” Price Target for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.90.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,905,000 after purchasing an additional 276,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,188.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

