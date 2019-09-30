LockTrip (LOC) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.64 million and $44,694.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005368 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019998 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002301 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

