Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.29. The stock had a trading volume of 730,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

