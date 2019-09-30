LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LKQ stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,816,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,618,000 after purchasing an additional 491,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

