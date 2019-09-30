Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 461,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 636,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

