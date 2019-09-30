LiquidApps Trading 104% Higher Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 104% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $196,398.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00191413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.01053327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021302 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,216,791 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

