Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $2.13 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00025897 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00676283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011082 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

