Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.50

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 3011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

