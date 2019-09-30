Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rightmove currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 549.60 ($7.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 528.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 535.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.