Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series B alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series B had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.