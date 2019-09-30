Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.77

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $262.77 and traded as high as $251.10. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $248.40, with a volume of 11,848,219 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 215 ($2.81)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291.56 ($3.81).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81).

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.