Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

LEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.91. 27,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,784. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 3,467.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lear by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Lear by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.27.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.