Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LEA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.47. 13,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,784. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 584,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,489,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 343,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,885,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.