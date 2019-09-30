LatiumX Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. LatiumX has a total market cap of $190,697.00 and $31,735.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00190565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.01026847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,907,950 tokens. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

