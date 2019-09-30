Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.30 ($89.88) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.82 ($70.73).

Lanxess stock opened at €55.26 ($64.26) on Thursday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52-week high of €67.50 ($78.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

