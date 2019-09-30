Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 47.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LCI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.19. Lannett has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.28 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lannett will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $119,294.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,140 shares in the company, valued at $640,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lannett by 105.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

