Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,085 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $86.76. 788,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,473. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

