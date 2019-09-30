La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

LJPC stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.12% and a negative net margin of 891.53%. Analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 99.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24,222.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 375,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 373,504 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

