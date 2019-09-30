La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.
LJPC stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 99.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24,222.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 375,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 373,504 shares in the last quarter.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
