KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:KT opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. KT has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in KT by 230.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KT during the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 33.8% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KT by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 471,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KT during the second quarter worth about $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

